‘Stranger Things’ Star Gaten Matarazzo Says Filming Is Coming Along Slowly Because Of Coronavirus

Filming on “Stranger Things” isn’t happening at a breakneck speed.

Millions of fans around the world are waiting on pins and needles for any news about the fourth season of the hit Netflix show. Well, star Gaten Matarazzo has provided an update, and it sounds like the wheels are turning slowly.

Matarazzo told People the following about the filming on the newest season:

It’s definitely a slower process than usual, which is really saying something because we take our sweet time making the show anyway. So it’s not as steady paced or as consistent as I think any of us would like it to be, but we do our best and we’re playing it by ear. And I think the most important thing is that when we’re working, we’re all staying safe.

This update isn’t too surprising, but it doesn’t make the situation any less frustrating. We haven’t had new episodes since season three dropped in July 2019!

Think about how long ago that was. Think about how much has changed in the world since we had a new season of “Stranger Things.”

The good news is that the belief is that we will get season four at some point in 2021. All signs seem to be pointing towards new episodes this year.

As Matarazzo pointed out, the cameras are rolling, but they’re just not rolling very quickly.

No matter when season four arrives, we all know expectations will be through the roof. It’s one of the best shows on TV, and I can’t wait to see what we get going forward.