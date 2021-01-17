The House of Representatives voted last week to impeach President Donald Trump for “inciting violence against the government of the United States” in connection to the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6. While it is unlikely the Senate votes on whether or not to convict Trump before he leaves office, there are several GOP senators who could consider voting against the president.
Here Are The GOP Senators Who Could Vote To Convict Trump In Impeachment Trial
(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Bradley Devlin Reporter
