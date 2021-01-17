Woman Arrested After Allegedly Claiming She Was Part Of Trump’s Cabinet To Get Through DC Checkpoint

A woman was arrested Saturday after allegedly claiming she was an officer and part of President Donald Trump’s cabinet, according to a D.C Capitol Police arrest report obtained by The Hill.

The woman allegedly told officers at a checkpoint near Columbus Circle that she was “a part of the presidential cabinet” as she presented a military police challenge coin, according to an arrest report obtained by The Hill. The woman, who multiple outlets identified as 63-year-old Connecticut resident Linda Magovern, approached the checkpoint at approximately 8:45 a.m. in a vehicle, Capitol Police said in a press release.

Magovern was again halted close to Union Station after she drove around Columbus Circle, the report said, according to The Hill. The Connecticut woman was arrested for suspicion of alleged false impersonation of a police officer, failing to obey and taking flight from police, the report said, according to The Hill.

The woman faces charges of “False Impersonation of a Law Enforcement Officer, Failure to Obey an Officer, and Fleeing a Law Enforcement Officer,” according to the Capitol Police press release.

“She was transported to the D.C. Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program (CPEP) for evaluation, and was later processed at USCP Headquarters and transported to D.C. Central Cell Block,” the press release said.

A woman was arrested at an inauguration checkpoint for impersonating a law enforcement officer and fleeing from police. Linda Magovern, 63, said she was an officer and “a part of the presidential cabinet,” and presented a military police challenge coin. https://t.co/PVrlMkexKZ — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 17, 2021

Magovern had obeyed an officer’s directive to shut off her vehicle after parking it, but drove forward following an officer’s order that she show her license, police said, according to NBC Washington. (RELATED: Police Charge Virginia Man Who Tried To Pass Capitol Checkpoint With Unregistered Firearm, Ammunition)

Several checkpoints, including the checkpoint Magovern allegedly attempted to get through, were installed surrounding Washington D.C. to restrict access to places close to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration location, The Hill reported. Downtown D.C. has been been under heightened security due to concerns of unrest during Biden’s inauguration following the Capitol riots on Jan. 6.

The United States Capitol Police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.