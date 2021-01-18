Cuomo Floats Buying Vaccines Directly From Pfizer In Defiance Of Federal Government

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that he’s exploring the potential of buying coronavirus vaccines directly from the manufacturer, bypassing the federal government.

New York is looking into buying vaccines from Pfizer due to the U.S. government’s slow distribution pace, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday, according to ABC News. However, Pfizer pushed back on the plan, and the state has fallen behind administering the doses it has received from the federal government.

“My job as governor of New York is to pursue every avenue, and that’s what I’m doing,” Cuomo said during a press conference, ABC News reported. (RELATED: Cuomo Dismisses Vaccine Rollout Criticism From Janice Dean, Claims ‘She’s Not A Credible Source On Anything Except Maybe The Weather’)

Cuomo’s office also released a letter the governor wrote to Pfizer chairman and CEO Dr. Albert Bourla on Monday, asking if the state could purchase vaccines from Pfizer directly.

“I am requesting that the State of New York be permitted to directly purchase doses from you,” Cuomo wrote. “The distribution of any doses obtained directly from Pfizer will follow the rigorous guidance the State has established, while enabling us to fill the dosage gap created this week by the outgoing federal administration.”

Cuomo added that if Pfizer agreed, the move could help “save lives” in New York.

However, Pfizer said in a statement Monday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would need to approve Cuomo’s plan, according to CNBC. The company is not currently authorized to sell vaccines directly to states, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, New York has administered just 40% of the doses the federal government has given it, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Of the roughly 1.9 million doses sent to New York, 757,466 have been administered.

The Department of Health and Human Services, the FDA and Cuomo’s office didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.