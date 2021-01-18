Armored Humvee Stolen From California National Guard Armory

An armored humvee was stolen from a National Guard Armory in Bell, California, Friday morning, according to the FBI’s Los Angeles office.

The National Guard Armory is shared by the Army, Navy and Marine Corps reserves and also houses a recruiting station, according to the Los Angeles Times.

A green camouflage #Humvee was stolen from @CaArmyGuard in #Bell CA on Friday. Identifiers include Bumper# 40BSBHQ6; Admin# WV57TO-HQ06/M1165A1; Reg# NZ311R & Battalion 40TH BSB. Please call 3104776565 to claim a #reward up to 10K for info leading to the recovery #BOLO ### pic.twitter.com/BGDaAzauF2 — FBI Los Angeles (@FBILosAngeles) January 17, 2021

“We went to the press as quick as we could hoping someone would recognize it,” Laura Eimiller, a representative for the FBI’s office in Los Angeles, according to the LA Times.

The humvee that was stolen is attached to the A Company 40th Brigade Support Battalion, the LA Times reported. The person who stole the humvee could face up to 10 years in prison. (RELATED: Someone Stole A Humvee From The Army And Parked It In A Residential Garage)

Despite planned armed protest at capitol buildings across the nation for Biden’s inauguration, there is no suspected connection to the theft and the recent threats according to Eimiller, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The vehicle has a variety of different identifying features based on to the FBI’s pictures on Twitter, including bumper number 40BSBHQ6, registration number NZ311R and a “40TH BSB” sticker under the right front headlight.

There is a potential $10,000 reward for the return of the vehicle.