Ben Affleck Is A Single Man Yet Again Following Reported Split With Ana De Armas

Actor Ben Affleck is back on the market after he and actress Ana de Armas reportedly split up after dating for roughly a year.

The split was mutual, according to People magazine.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Split, Says Source: ‘They Are in Different Points in Their Lives’​ https://t.co/EaKPmqL9m9 — People (@people) January 18, 2021

“Ben is no longer dating Ana,” a source told the outlet. “She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn’t want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles.” (RELATED: Ben Affleck And Actress Ana De Armas Make Relationship Instagram Official)

Affleck and de Armas were first publicly linked in March of 2020 when they were spotted on a trip together to Cuba, where de Armas is from, according to People magazine. Shortly after, the pair went on a trip to Costa Rica together, the outlet reported.

“This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable,” another source told People magazine. “They are in different points in their lives and there is deep love and respect there and Ben continue to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he’s a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives.”

De Armas had also reportedly moved into Affleck’s Los Angeles home.

Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner for 10 years.