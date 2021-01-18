‘A Fitting Way To Start To Heal’: Biden Volunteers At Philadelphia Food Bank On MLK Day, Encourages Others To Serve Community

President-elect Joe Biden announced that he and incoming first lady Jill Biden will pack boxes at a food bank in South Philadelphia for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Bidens will be volunteering at Philabundance, a food bank that distributes food in Philadelphia and Delaware County, according to the New York Post.

Service is a fitting way to start to heal, unite, and rebuild this country we love. I hope you’ll join us in honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by participating in the National Day of Service: https://t.co/H4pDdtXc3V pic.twitter.com/ecHlPK7PAO — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 17, 2021

“Serving is a fitting way to start to heal, unite, and rebuild this country we love,” Biden said in a video posted on Twitter. (RELATED: REPORT: Food Bank See Unprecedented Demand During Pandemic)

The Biden team is offering a number of different ways for people to volunteer through its website, according to the video.

“President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris are empathetic leaders who know the crisis millions of American families are facing. And like Dr. King, they know that we must have a shared commitment — in word and in deed — to bring the nation together in service to others,” Biden inaugural committee CEO Tony Allen said in a statement, according to the New York Post.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband will reportedly spend part of the day volunteering in Washington, D.C as well, according to the Post.