‘Assault On Truth’: CNN’s Brianna Keilar Says Trump Will Exit Presidency ‘Through A War Zone Of His Own Creation’

CNN’s Brianna Keilar said during her Monday broadcast of “CNN Newsroom” that President Donald Trump’s presidency will be defined for its “assault on truth” and that he is exiting it “through a war zone of his own creation.”

Keilar, in a nearly ten minute long monologue, described the Trump presidency through a list of “how it started/how it’s going” scenarios, framing them in a way where each of the scenarios appeared worse than how they started. (RELATED: ‘A Propagandist. A Liar. A Parasite’: CNN’s Brianna Keilar Slams Tucker Carlson As Part Of Society’s ‘Illness’)

“The Trump presidency will likely be defined by its assault on truth, its damage to democracy and its denial of science that experts say would have saved American lives from coronavirus,” Keilar began. “As we near the end of Trump’s final week in the White House, we’re taking a look back at the beginning of his presidency.”

Keilar then went through each of the contrasts, starting with the business leaders Trump hosted at the White House. She mentioned the prominent CEOs that he held audiences with at the start of his presidency, but then stated that “the MyPillow guy is now the biggest name in business to grace the White House visitor’s log these days” referring to MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who was seen entering the oval office Jan. 15.

She hit on other topics, such as Trump’s Supreme Court nominees rejecting his bid to overturn the election, his executive appointees’ post-Cabinet criticisms, his dropping support from women voters and his relationship with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

She also talked about the controversy surrounding Trump’s inauguration crowd size when then press secretary Sean Spicer said he had the most people attend his inauguration than any other in history. Keilar went on to say “Trump can be assured that Joe Biden’s crowd won’t compare to his, but it’s really irrelevant, anyway, since this is actually the crowd that is going to define Trump’s legacy, the crowd at the Capitol,” referring to the mob Trump supporters that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Keilar continued with Trump’s claims on voter fraud and his tax returns, but closed by talking about his inaugural speech line, “This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.”

“He was referring to U.S. crime, abandoned factories and America first, but the real American carnage was only beginning, from Charlottesville to the White House and now to the Capitol,” said Keilar. “The president wanted a farewell spectacle with all the fanfare of a military sendoff. He seemed unaware that he was already getting one in this city, now guarded by a larger military presence than the U.S. has in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria combined, where the president will make his departure, skipping town on Wednesday without attending Joe Biden’s inauguration, and exiting his presidency through a war zone of his own creation.”

Keilar did not mention anything that Trump has previously been praised for, such as various Middle East peace deals, pre-pandemic economic data or criminal justice reform.