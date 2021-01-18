The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Beating The Saints Gets Monster TV Ratings

The TV ratings for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beating the New Orleans Saints 30-20 Sunday night are gigantic.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the between the Buccaneers and Saints peaked with an average of 29.731 million viewers on Fox as Tom Brady and his teammates punched a ticket to the NFC Championship. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What are all thinking about the viewership data from Sunday night for Tom Brady and the Bucs beating the Saints?

I think the numbers speak for themselves. Whenever you’re north of 20 million, you’re doing great. When you start closing in on 30 million, you’re talking about insane viewership.

It was Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees in the playoffs for the first time, and clearly, people around the country were super excited.

Seeing as how it sounds like Brees’ playing days are over, I hope ever enjoyed it because it’s not going to happen again.

Now, we have a total of three games left, and I can promise you the numbers will be huge! I can’t wait!