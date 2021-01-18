Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller Says ‘No Intelligence’ Indicates Internal Threat Ahead Of Biden Inauguration

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller said Monday that U.S. authorities have “no intelligence indicating an insider threat” to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The FBI is vetting every National Guard member deployed to the nation’s capital due to Pentagon officials worrying about a possible insider attack, according to the Associated Press. The National Guard was called to the nation’s capital after a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the building Jan. 6 in an attempt to stop the joint session of Congress from certifying Biden’s electoral victory in the 2020 presidential election.

“As is normal for military support to large security events, the Department will vet National Guardsmen who are in Washington, D.C.,” Miller said in a statement, according to The Hill. “While we have no intelligence indicating an insider threat, we are leaving no stone unturned in securing the capital.”