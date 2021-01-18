Eminem And Snoop Dogg ‘Still Friends’ Despite Recent Feud

Snoop Dogg said that he and Eminem are “still friends” despite some recent public feuding between the rappers.

“We still friends,” the 49-year-old rapper shared during his recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” The clip was noted by Uproxx.com in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

WATCH:

“I think that’s family business and I don’t want to make it more than what it is,” he added. “He [Eminem] said what he said, I respect that, we just going to keep it right there. It’s family business.”

Snoop Dogg insists he and Eminem are ‘still friends’ after their recent beef https://t.co/2GDTGx2YpM — UPROXX (@UPROXX) January 18, 2021

The comments came when the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker was asked his thoughts about the 48-year-old rapper “dissing” him on his new track called “Zeus.” (RELATED: Eminem Reveals He’s Been Sober For 11 Years After Struggling With Addiction To Prescription Drugs)

The lyrics in the rap he was asked about read, “As far as squashin’ beef, I’m used to people knockin’ me / But, just not in my camp / I’m diplomatic ’cause I’m tryna be / Last thing I need is Snoop doggin’ me / Man, dog, you was like a damn god to me / Man, not really / I had ‘dog’ backwards.”

The “Lose Yourself” hitmaker‘s rap came after Snoop Dogg released his list of ten best rappers ever.

Eminem previously admitted that it was Snoop Dogg’s “tone” when he released that list that “caught” him off-guard

“It threw me for a loop,” he added. “I probably could’ve gotten past the whole tone and everything, but it was the last statement where he said, ‘Far as music I can live without, I can live without that sh*t.’ Now you’re being disrespectful. It just caught me off-guard.”