FBI Arrests Cowboys For Trump Founder For Rioting At Capitol

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested the founder of the pro-Trump group for participating in the Capitol breach Jan. 6, Fox News reported Monday.

Couy Griffin founded the group Cowboys for Trump, and also is the Otero County Commissioner in New Mexico, according to Fox News.

The FBI arrested Griffin Sunday for illegally entering the Capitol building. Griffin claimed he was “caught up” in the mob that pushed its way through the police barricades surrounding the Capitol and eventually made its way inside, court documents obtained by Fox News show.

Griffin told investigators that he remained on the Capitol steps and did not enter the building. During the events of Jan. 6, Griffin made his way into restricted areas of the Capitol grounds, as seen in videos posted to Griffin’s personal Facebook page, according to Fox News. (RELATED: Woman Arrested After Allegedly Claiming She Was Part Of Trump’s Cabinet To Get Through DC Checkpoint)

Before his arrest, Griffin said he planned to return to Washington D.C. after the Jan. 6 riots to leave a flag on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk, Fox News reported. He also said he’d be traveling well-armed to the nation’s capital for Biden’s inauguration.

“I’m gonna leave either tonight or tomorrow. I’ve got a .357 Henry Big Boy rifle lever action that I’ve got in the trunk of my car and I’ve got a .357 single action revolver, the Colt Ruger Vaquero that I’ll have underneath the front seat on my right side and I will embrace my Second Amendment,” Griffin said on Thursday, according to Fox News.