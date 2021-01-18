Hillary Clinton: Trump’s Phone Records Should Be Checked To See If He Called Putin During Capitol Riot

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Monday that President Donald Trump’s phone records should be checked to see if he called Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Capitol riot.

Rioters supporting President Donald Trump stormed the United States Capitol earlier this month, committing acts of vandalism and postponing the certification process as members of Congress were forced to evacuate the building. During a podcast interview with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Clinton suggested that Trump was in cahoots with Putin during the riot.

“I would love to see his phone records, to see whether he was talking to Putin the day that the insurgents invaded our capitol,” Clinton, who lost the presidential race against trump in 2016, said. “But we all know that not just him, his enablers, his accomplices, his cult members, have the same disregard for democracy.” (RELATED: ‘We Have A List’: Pundits And Democrats Plan To Hold Trump Supporters Accountable)

.@SpeakerPelosi and I agree: Congress needs to establish an investigative body like the 9/11 Commission to determine Trump’s ties to Putin so we can repair the damage to our national security and prevent a puppet from occupying the presidency ever again. pic.twitter.com/yR7LQmXm5Z — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 18, 2021

Clinton then suggested that a “9/11 type commission” should be created “to investigate and report everything that they can pull together” on the riot — a suggestion to which Pelosi agreed.

“I do,” the California Democrat said. Pelosi added that with Trump, “all roads lead to Putin.” (RELATED: Biden Calls Capitol Riots ‘Domestic Terrorism,’ Urged To Create White House Post Targeting Extremists)

A special counsel investigation found there was no collusion between Russian and the 2016 Trump campaign.

“I don’t know what Putin has on him politically, financially, or personally, but what happened last week was a gift to Putin because Putin wants to undermine democracy in our country and throughout the world,” Pelosi said. “And these people, unbeknownst to them, are Putin puppets.”

“They were doing Putin’s business when they did that at the incitement of an insurrection by the president of the United States,” she continued. “So yes, we should have a 9/11 commission, and there is strong support in the Congress to do that.”

President-elect Joe Biden is also being urged to create a post overseeing ideologically driven extremism — including the Trump supporters who stormed the capitol, who Biden has called “domestic terrorists.” (RELATED: Liberal Media Suggests Biden Should Take Aggressive Approach To Censoring Conservative Media)

Biden has promised to prioritize passing a law against domestic terrorism, according to the Wall Street Journal. His advisers are also pushing him to create a post in the White House specifically to target and combat “ideologically inspired violent extremists,” the publication reported.

“Don’t dare call them protesters,” Biden said of Trump’s supporters who stormed the United States Capitol. “They were a riotous mob. Insurrectionists. Domestic terrorists. It’s that basic. It’s that simple.”

