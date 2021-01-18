‘Hot Tub Time Machine’ Is A Criminally Underrated Comedy Movie

It’s the perfect time to watch “Hot Tub Time Machine” if you’ve never seen it before.

This morning, I woke up following another long weekend of questionable decisions after consuming a few too many light beers, and my buddy had texted me about the classic 2010 flick starring John Cusack, Rob Corddry and Craig Robinson. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

It immediately reminded me that I need to see “Hot Tub Time Machine” again because it’s one of the funniest movies ever made.

The plot revolves around a group of friends who are drifting apart hitting up their old favorite ski resort for nostalgic purposes.

Given the title of the film, I’m sure you can guess what happens next. A hot tub time machine transports them back to the 1980s as their younger selves, and comedy ensues.

For some reason, “Hot Tub Time Machine” doesn’t get the respect it deserves or really even close to it. It might not be the most quotable comedy movie, but it doesn’t matter.

It’s hysterical from start to finish.

There are also a bunch of references to “Red Dawn,” communism and the Soviets from the ski hill instructors, which is what my buddy texted me about.

If you’re a fan of “Red Dawn,” you have to watch the movie for that purpose alone.

So, do yourself a favor and watch “Hot Tub Time Machine.” It’s worth every second of your time.