Police Find 28-Year-Old Woman Who Went Missing ‘Under Abnormal Circumstances’ By Tracking Her Phone Records

A 28-year-old Arizona woman who disappeared “under abnormal circumstances” last week was found alive Sunday in critical condition after police tracked her cell phone.

“This is the outcome we have all been hoping and praying for,” Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said in a statement posted to Facebook. “I commend our Detectives and our Search and Rescue team for their commitment and attention to detail.”

Jessica Goodwin was last heard from Jan. 11 after she called out of work “under abnormal circumstances,” leaving her dog home, police said.

“These behaviors, which is why we are so worried because it’s completely unlike her,” Goodwin’s friend Chandler Stork said, according to Fox 10. “If she does go somewhere to clear her mind, she’ll take her dog for sure. If she’s going to go for a drive, a 20 or 30-minutes one, she’s going to bring her dog.”

Stork said family and friends tried to reach Goodwin but her phone was off, according to the report.

“She never just goes completely contact-less with everyone, and a cell phone off for days,” Stork said. (RELATED: Authorities Are Investigating After People Spotted Someone Who Looks Like Missing Teen In TikTok Video)

Goodwin’s abandoned vehicle was found with minor damage on Jan. 14, though Goodwin was nowhere to be found. Police said that while foul play was not suspected, the “manner in which the vehicle was found is suspicious in nature.”

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) began a search and rescue for Goodwin on foot and by air. The PCSO then tapped into Goodwin’s phone records and were able to ping her phone to an area in the Gila River Indian Community. Goodwin was eventually found around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, according to police.

Goodwin was airlifted to a hospital and is in critical condition.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the PCSO but did not receive a response at the time of publication.