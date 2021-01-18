Hawley Signs With New Publisher After Simon & Schuster Canceled His Book Deal

Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley will have his book “The Tyranny of Big Tech” published by the conservative publisher Regnery after Simon & Schuster canceled their deal with him after the pro-Trump riot Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol.

Regnery released a statement Monday, announcing that they will publish Hawley’s book in the spring of 2021 after Hawley was accused of complicity in the storming of the U.S. Capitol, where rioters supporting committed acts of vandalism and violence which postponed the electoral college certification process and forced members of Congress to evacuate the building.

“Regnery Publishing has picked up Senator Josh Hawley’s The Tyranny of Big Tech after its cancelation last week by Simon & Schuster. Accusing Hawley of complicity in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, the New York–based publishing conglomerate made the Missouri Republican one of the highest-profile victims of the ‘cancel culture.’ Regnery will publish the senator’s book in the spring of 2021,” Regnery said in a statement.

Hawley pushed back against Simon & Schuster after they canceled his book deal, calling their move “Orwellian” in a statement.

My statement on the woke mob at @simonschuster pic.twitter.com/pDxtZvz5J0 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 7, 2021

“Despite Senator Hawley’s immediate and forceful condemnation of the violent incursion, social media teemed with calls for retribution for his objection to the certification of the electoral vote. The next day, citing his purported ‘role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom,’ Simon & Schuster announced that it was dropping Hawley’s book, scheduled for publication in June. Responding to the impulsive decision, Hawley stated on Twitter, ‘Simon & Schuster is canceling my contract because I was representing my constituents, leading a debate on the Senate floor on voter integrity, which they have now decided to redefine as sedition,'” Regnery continued in their Monday statement.

“Regnery’s president and publisher, Thomas Spence, observes that the relentless consolidation of the New York publishing houses—the “Big Five” will soon become the “Big Four” when Penguin Random House acquires Simon & Schuster—has not stiffened their editorial spine. ‘It’s discouraging to see them cower before the ‘woke mob,’ as Senator Hawley correctly calls it. Regnery is proud to stand in the breach with him. And the warning in his book about censorship obviously couldn’t be more urgent.’ the statement added. (RELATED: Simon & Schuster Cancels Publication Of Josh Hawley’s Book)

Hawley has not yet commented on his new deal with Regnery.