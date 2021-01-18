Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Welcome Baby Boy Phineas

Musician Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel welcomed their second child.

Timberlake revealed the news and the name of the baby boy in a preview for Monday’s episode of “The Ellen Show.”

WATCH:

.@JTimberlake told me the name of his new baby! Don’t miss the full interview on my show tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/grBQ9sls0S — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 18, 2021

The “SexyBack” singer told DeGeneres that she was “one of the first people outside of [the couple’s] immediate family that [they] told” when they found out Biel was expecting. (RELATED: Justin Timberlake Says ’24-Hour Parenting’ Is ‘Just Not Human’ After Stay-At-Home Orders)

Timberlake revealed the name of the baby boy when pressed by DeGeneres.

“His name is Phineas and he’s awesome,” Timberlake told DeGeneres. “And he’s so cute. And nobody’s sleeping. But we’re thrilled. We’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier, very grateful.”

It’s unclear when the baby was exactly born, but reports surfaced in July claiming Biel had given birth to her second child with Timberlake. Biel stopped sharing photos of herself from the waist down in March, the Daily Mail reported and the last photo the couple shared showed Biel from a distance, according to the outlet.

Timberlake publicly apologized in December 2019 after he was photographed holding hands with a co-star. The photos sparked allegations that he was cheating on Biel.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can,” Timberlake said in the statement. “But for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love.”

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar,” he continued. “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior.”