Gillibrand: No ‘Human Being Alive’ Can ‘Bring This Country Back Together’ Better Than Chuck Schumer

Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand claimed Sunday that no “human being alive” can bring the country together better than Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Gillibrand made the comments during a joint press conference with Schumer on Sunday morning where the two discussed President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming agenda.

“Joe Biden could not have a better partner than Chuck Schumer as a majority leader because Chuck Schumer understands states and communities all across this country better than anybody,” she said.

“He’s worked to get people elected in every part of this country, red, blue, and purple, and he understands that this country needs to heal, that we have to bring people together, that we have to get things done,” Gillibrand continued. “And I don’t think there’s a human being alive in America today that could do a better job than Chuck Schumer in this moment to bring this country back together again, to get things done, to get the economy moving. His life and dedication to public service has prepared him for this moment better than anyone.”

Gillibrand went on to predict that the new Congress “will be able to govern” effectively.

“I just want Senator Schumer to understand that he is the right person at this time, for this moment, to deliver the relief that hopefully President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris will bring forward with the support of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer so that we can heal this country. And he is well poised to do that job extremely well,” she concluded. (RELATED: Former Facebook Official Calls For Verizon, AT&T, Others To Deplatform OANN And Newsmax)

Schumer is set to become Senate Majority Leader in a 50-50 Senate as soon as incoming Georgia Senators-elect Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are sworn in, which could happen as early as this week, according to the Ledger-Enquirer.

In a November statement that many thought could hurt Democrats’ chances to take the Georgia seats, Schumer said a win in both would help Democrats “change America.”