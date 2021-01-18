Matthew McConaughey, Russell Wilson And More Stars Celebrate And Honor MLK Jr

Matthew McConaughey, Russell Wilson and more stars celebrated and honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on his birthday Monday.

“His vision was worth celebrating and is worth striving for #MLKDay,” McConaughey tweeted to his millions of followers on MLK Jr. Day. The comments were noted by Entertainment Tonight. (RELATED: Celebrities, Political Personalities Denounce Violent Insurrection At Capitol Hill)

his vision was worth celebrating and is worth striving for #MLKDay — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) January 18, 2021

“‘Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.’ #MLKDay Martin Luther King Jr,” the Seattle Seahawks quarterback tweeted. “Love is the way!” (RELATED: Lead Singer Of English Funk Band Says He’s ‘Not’ The Viking Seen Rioting Capitol)

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” #MLKDay Martin Luther King Jr. Love is the way! pic.twitter.com/0BDOS9IwDL — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 18, 2021

Many shared other famed quotes of the late civil rights leaders. Here are some.

#MLKDay “The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character – that is the goal of true education.” – Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. pic.twitter.com/N3pIuPwkNJ — Morgan Freeman (@morgan_freeman) January 18, 2021

“The time is always right to do what is right…” – Martin Luther King, Jr. Happy #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/2DPNQwSrjE — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) January 18, 2021

As you honor my father today, please honor my mother, as well. She was the architect of the King Legacy and founder of @TheKingCenter, which she founded less than three months after Daddy died. Without #CorettaScottKing, there would be no #MLKDay. #MLK #BelovedCommunity pic.twitter.com/cLvgTjeUwE — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 18, 2021

#MLKDay has long been a national day of service. As we celebrate the first without Congressman John Lewis, I’m thinking about his powerful call to remain hopeful about the future as we work to make our country—and our world—a better place. https://t.co/RpmKvrzjPo — Bill Gates (@BillGates) January 18, 2021

“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?” Honoring the life and legacy of civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. » https://t.co/U0BnAqxVkc#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/OrRnAl9NRg — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 18, 2021