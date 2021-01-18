Melania Leaving Office With Lowest Favorability Rating Since Becoming First Lady

Melania Trump is leaving office with her lowest favorability rating since becoming the first lady.

Respondents to a new CNN poll conducted between January 9-14 were asked if they “have a favorable or unfavorable opinion” of FLOTUS, and 42% had a favorable opinion of Melania compared to 47% with an unfavorable opinion of her.

The poll, which had a sample of 1,003 respondents, asked people “their overall opinion” of people like President Donald Trump, the first lady, Vice President Mike Pence, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and others. The results were posted by the outlet in a piece published Sunday. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus)

The first time the poll was conducted was in February 2016, when her favorable rating sat at 24% compared to an unfavorable one of 31%.

According to CNN polls, the highest favorability the first lady had was when she had a 57% approval rating in May 2018. Her unfavorable rating was also at its lowest, with 27 %.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus)

In comparison, Michelle Obama’s favorable rating was at 69% when Barack Obama and her left office in January 2017. Laura Bush’s favorability rating was also high at 67% when George W. Bush exited the White House in January 2009.

The poll was conducted by SSRS for CNN through cell phones and landlines by a live interviewer. The margin of sampling error for total respondents “is +/- 3.7,” according to the report.