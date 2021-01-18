Melania Says ‘The Past Four Years Have Been Unforgettable’ As She Says Goodbye In ‘Farewell Message’ Video

Melania Trump said “the past four years have been unforgettable” as she said goodbye in a “farewell message” to the nation Monday.

In the nearly seven minute long clip posted on Twitter, the first lady talked about the highlights of the last four years and the people she met “across” the “country” who inspired her during her time as FLOTUS. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

“My fellow Americans, it has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as first lady of the United States,” Melania opened in her remarks. “The past four years have been unforgettable.”

WATCH:

The first talked about the “brave” service members who serve this country, calling them “heroes.” She also praised law enforcement who “greet” them everywhere they go and said “we are forever in their debt.” (RELATED: Celebrate Ivanka Trump’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

At one point, FLOTUS told people to be “passionate in everything you do,” but “always remember violence is never the answer” and “will never be justified.”

“The promise of this nation belongs to all of us,” she added. “Do not lose site of your integrity and values. Use every opportunity to show consideration for another person and build good habits in their daily lives.”

“In all circumstances, I ask every American to be an ambassador of ‘Be Best,'” FLOTUS continued. “To focus on what unites us. To raise above what divides us. To always choose love over hatred, peace over violence and others before yourself.”

At then end of the clip, the first lady talked about the “privilege” of having served as FLOTUS and said that all the people of the country “will be in” her “heart forever.”