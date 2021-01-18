Philadelphia Man Charged With Murder Was Released On Reduced Bail 2 Weeks Prior Because Of COVID-19

A Philadelphia man arrested in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old was released on reduced bail two weeks prior because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as reported by Fox News.

District Attorney Larry Krasner argued in court on two occasions last year that the suspect, Davis L. Josephus, should remain in jail and not receive reduced bail, according to Fox News. “[Y]et bail was lowered by judges over our objections,” Krasner said in a Sunday statement, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Josephus has been charged with murder, conspiracy, robbery, as well as firearm related offenses, in connection to the shooting of Milan Loncar, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer

Loncar was shot in the chest Wednesday while walking his rescue dog, Fox News reported. Authorities said surveillance video showed two men approached Loncar and pointed a gun at him, according to Fox News. Both men reached for Loncar’s pockets and then shot him in the chest. When first responders arrived, Loncar was still holding his dog’s leash, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Black Bloc Protestors Arrested With Molotov Cocktails After Vandalizing Federal Buildings)

Loncar graduated from Temple University in 2019, and was planning to move in with his girlfriend next month, according to Fox News.

Philadelphia Police Department Inspector Derrick Wood said in a tweet that Josephus’ bail was reduced from $200,000 to $12,000 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The reduced bail enabled Josephus’ release despite two open felony cases against him.

“This is ridiculous and another example of bail decisions that are being made without considering the safety of the community. Consequences matter,” Wood’s tweet read.

“This is disgusting and inexcusable! It is nauseating to hear of constant bail reductions on violent individuals! Milan and this city deserves better,” Philadelphia Police Department Captain Matthew Gillespie said in a tweet responding to Wood’s.

Authorities took Josephus into custody Wednesday just an hour and a half after he participated in Loncar’s murder due to an unrelated carjacking the day prior, Fox 29 Philadelphia reported.

Josephus has been arrested five times since January 2019, Fox News reported. Josephus faced charges of kidnapping for ransom, robbery, car theft, among others in February of 2020 in connection to a July 2019 crime, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Senior Municipal Court Judge Teresa Carr Deni lowered Josephus’ bail from $100,000 to $20,000 after the COVID-19 pandemic caused several delays in a preliminary hearing, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

While he was in jail, Josephus was charged in September with attacking a prison guard, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. Municipal Court Judge Charles Hayden then reduced his bail in this case from $200,000 to $12,000, court documents obtained by the Philadelphia Inquirer showed.

Josephus posted the 10% required for release, $2,000 and $1,200 in each case, respectively, on Dec. 29, Fox News reported.

The second suspect in Loncar’s murder has been arrested by authorities, according to Fox News.