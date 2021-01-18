REPORT: Netflix Working To Keep ‘Bridgerton’ Sex Scenes Off Porn Sites

Netflix is reportedly working to keep sex scenes from the hit show “Bridgerton” off of porn sites.

Clips from sex scenes between the two main stars, Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page, have appeared on porn sites, according to a report published Sunday by The Sun. Some of the clips have already been removed following warnings from Netflix.

Stars of Netflix’s hottest new show Bridgerton have been left horrified as their sex scenes have made their way to adult websites, with the streaming service taking action. https://t.co/pmxTFMEguU — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) January 18, 2021

“‘Bridgerton’s’ sex scenes appearing alongside some of the most obscene material the web has to offer has sparked horror and anger,” a source told the outlet. “Raunchy set pieces have contributed to the buzz but it is a prestige drama based on best-selling novels. To peddle scenes as pure smut is beyond the pale.” (RELATED: Netflix Releases A Preview Of Its 2021 Film Lineup)

“It’s been particularly distressing for Phoebe and Regé-Jean, two young actors who signed on for the role of a lifetime and did not consent to being exploited in this way,” the source added.

Dynevor defended her sex scenes in the Netflix show during an interview with The Wrap.

“It never felt like the sex scenes were just there for the sake of the sex scenes,” she told the outlet. “They really told a story. They told Daphne’s sexual evolution and it was really important to get them right.”