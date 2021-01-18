Rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Hit With Lawsuit After Allegedly Clogging Toilets Of Rental Mansion

Famous rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is being sued for allegedly causing $263,592 worth of damage to a New Jersey rental mansion.

Some of the damage was caused by toilets that were so clogged sewage seeped through the floors, according to a report published Sunday by northjersey.com. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie reportedly rented the $3.3 million mansion owned by Dr. Lawrence Guarino and his wife for $10,000 a month back in 2017, the lawsuit claimed.

The alleged damage to the rental home included “Damage to the landscape,” “entry doors to be left open with evidence of extensive water damage,” “bathroom toilets clogged and overrun by sewerage material which penetrated through the floors and damaging ceilings below,” “walls and trim damaged,” “carpets cut out and mismatched pieces replaced damages,” “stains and tears throughout,” and “two vehicles had been abandoned on the property,” the outlet reported. (RELATED: Fan Sues Madonna For Starting Her Concerts Too Late)

“[As] a direct and proximate result of the negligent, reckless and/or carelessness of the defendants, the Property sustained extensive damage … that left it unable to be leased until extensive repairs were conducted,” the lawsuit said, according to the outlet.