REPORT: The Detroit Lions Will Finalize A Deal Monday To Make Dan Campbell The Team’s New Head Coach

UPDATE: Ian Rapoport is now reporting the Lions won’t publicly announce Campbell as the team’s new head coach until Wednesday.

Update: While Dan Campbell will be the #Lions coach, it won’t be official until Wednesday because he wants to do exit interviews with his current #Saints players first. Classy move. https://t.co/F0tp1AFPBI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 18, 2021

The Detroit Lions will reportedly officially hire Dan Campbell at some point Monday.

According to Ian Rapoport, a deal between the Lions and the Saints TE coach is expected to be finalized and done with Monday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Lions weren’t allowed to get a deal done with Campbell as long as the Saints were still in the playoffs. With New Orleans losing Sunday to the Buccaneers, Campbell can now leave for Detroit.

From @GMFB: The #Chargers quietly swooped in and hired #Rams DC Brandon Staley as their new head coach, while the #Lions will finalize their deal with #Saints AHC Dan Campbell today to be their new coach. pic.twitter.com/b8jJ1LQw1n — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 18, 2021

I don’t know much about Campbell’s vision as a head coach, but I know that the Lions need to be built to win immediately.

If Campbell is taking over the Lions, which is going to happen, then he has to understand we want to win right now.

Man I would absolutely love if the @Lions hired Dan Campbell as their next HC. Played with Dan-awesome leader. Great teammate. Toughness embodied and well connected throughout the league to assemble a strong staff. — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 15, 2021

With Matthew Stafford’s contract situation winding down and the star QB entering the later stages of his career, we don’t have time to rebuild.

We need to win ASAP, and that means having a head coach and GM who understand that mentality. As long as Stafford is our QB, then we have to be in win now mode.

If we move off of Stafford, it’s a different story, but he’s our guy right now.

So, let’s hope Campbell understands this and doesn’t disappoint. I speak for all Lions fans when I say we’re sick and tired of losing.