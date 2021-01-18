Editorial

REPORT: The Detroit Lions Will Finalize A Deal Monday To Make Dan Campbell The Team’s New Head Coach

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 08: Head Coach Dan Campbell of the Miami Dolphins watches warm ups before the first half at Ralph Wilson Stadium on November 8, 2015 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

UPDATE: Ian Rapoport is now reporting the Lions won’t publicly announce Campbell as the team’s new head coach until Wednesday.

The Detroit Lions will reportedly officially hire Dan Campbell at some point Monday.

According to Ian Rapoport, a deal between the Lions and the Saints TE coach is expected to be finalized and done with Monday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Lions weren’t allowed to get a deal done with Campbell as long as the Saints were still in the playoffs. With New Orleans losing Sunday to the Buccaneers, Campbell can now leave for Detroit.

I don’t know much about Campbell’s vision as a head coach, but I know that the Lions need to be built to win immediately.

If Campbell is taking over the Lions, which is going to happen, then he has to understand we want to win right now.

With Matthew Stafford’s contract situation winding down and the star QB entering the later stages of his career, we don’t have time to rebuild.

We need to win ASAP, and that means having a head coach and GM who understand that mentality. As long as Stafford is our QB, then we have to be in win now mode.

If we move off of Stafford, it’s a different story, but he’s our guy right now.

 

So, let’s hope Campbell understands this and doesn’t disappoint. I speak for all Lions fans when I say we’re sick and tired of losing.