REPORT: Giannis Antetokounmpo Made His Girlfriend Run If He Missed Free Throws In Practice

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had an incredibly strange strategy to get better at shooting free throws.

According to CBS Sports, ESPN reported that the Bucks forward would make his girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger run during practice if he missed free throws. To make matters even weirder, she’d sometimes have to run while carrying their young son. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@giannis_an34)

I understand the logic of what he’s trying to do. Giannis is trying to raise the stakes in order to force himself to get better.

The logic applies to a lot of things in life, such as sports and the military. Forcing other people to pay for your mistakes is an accountability tactic we’ve seen before.

However, having the mother of your child run because you can’t hit free throws sounds like a great way to get some relationship problems at home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@giannis_an34)

I’m far from an expert with women, but I’m pretty confident forcing them to run sprints with a child is a great way to find yourself single.

I would love to just text a woman telling her I need her to run some quick laps this morning to force me to get better at cleaning the kitchen.

I’m sure she’d take that very well!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@giannis_an34)

What a bizarre move from the NBA star. Truly galaxy brain stuff going on in Milwaukee.