Report: Nets’ Kyrie Irving Purchases Home For George Floyd’s Family

Brooklyn Nets’ star Kyrie Irving reportedly bought George Floyd’s family a house following his death.

“[Floyd’s daughter Gianna is] getting so much love from not just us, but from people all around the world who are showing support,” NBA veteran Stephen Jackson revealed about Irving on “The Rematch” podcast. The comments were noted by the New York Post in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio Says He Doesn’t ‘See Racism At All In The NFL’)

“I’m just continuing to do what I said I was going to do; I said I was going to be my brother’s keeper and take care of his daughter and make sure that her next days are her best days,” he added. “I had a lot of my friends — Kyrie Irving bought them a house. Lil Wayne’s manager bought them a Mercedes-Benz. Barbra Streisand gave them stock in Disney.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN (@espn)

“I think God has definitely blessed her,” Jackson continued. “Right now she’s doing the best she’s ever done; she’s happy. We’re just waiting for all this trial stuff to get out of the way, where she don’t have to keep reliving the situation and she can go about living her life and being happy.”

As previously reported, Disney said it planned to donate $5 million to non-profit organizations that “advance social justice,” with $2 million of that going to the NAACP after Floyd’s death. The National Football League pledged $250 million over 10 years to “combat systemic racism and support the battle again” after his death.

Over the summer, protests and riots took place across the country following George’s death, a man who died while in police custody.