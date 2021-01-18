Editorial

REPORT: New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees Will Retire

Jan 3, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) on the field in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will reportedly retire.

Prior to the Saints losing to the Buccaneers 30-20 Sunday night, Jay Glazer reported that Brees will retire at the end of the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If this truly is the end for Brees, and it certainly feels that way, then he’ll 100% go down as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play.

There’s no question about that at all. The man was a superstar on the field, won a Super Bowl and put up some insane numbers.

He’s absolutely secured his spot in Canton.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by New Orleans Saints (@saints)

Also, as pointed out by Peter Burns, Drew Brees might have changed the landscape of football more than any player in recent history.

If Brees goes to Miami, then Nick Saban probably never ends up at Alabama. Brees not going to the Dolphins changed college football forever.

Props to Brees on a hell of a run in the NFL. Now, he’s headed to the broadcasting booth for NBC, and I’m sure he’ll crush it there too.