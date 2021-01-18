REPORT: New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees Will Retire

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will reportedly retire.

Prior to the Saints losing to the Buccaneers 30-20 Sunday night, Jay Glazer reported that Brees will retire at the end of the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

.@JayGlazer: Today will be Drew Brees’ last game in the Superdome. pic.twitter.com/7ecSRUswFL — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 17, 2021

If this truly is the end for Brees, and it certainly feels that way, then he’ll 100% go down as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play.

There’s no question about that at all. The man was a superstar on the field, won a Super Bowl and put up some insane numbers.

He’s absolutely secured his spot in Canton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Orleans Saints (@saints)

Also, as pointed out by Peter Burns, Drew Brees might have changed the landscape of football more than any player in recent history.

If Brees goes to Miami, then Nick Saban probably never ends up at Alabama. Brees not going to the Dolphins changed college football forever.

Brady’s the greatest NFL QB ever Brees is the most impactful NFL QB Ever Brees’ career path directly changed the fate of 3 franchises (Chargers, Dolphins & Saints) & the entire sport of CFB Plus Brees’ impact on a region like Louisiana post Katrina might not ever be matched — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) January 17, 2021

Props to Brees on a hell of a run in the NFL. Now, he’s headed to the broadcasting booth for NBC, and I’m sure he’ll crush it there too.