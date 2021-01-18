Editorial

REPORT: Tennessee Won’t Pay Jeremy Pruitt His $12.6 Million Buyout After Firing Him For Cause

Oct 17, 2020; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt calls out during a game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Calvin Mattheis-USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Calvin Mattheis-USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Tennessee is reportedly trying to not pay Jeremy Pruitt a single penny after firing the football coach.

News broke Monday afternoon that the Volunteers were dumping Pruitt, and the latest details are bad for his bank account! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to the Knoxville News Sentinel, Pruitt is being fired for cause after an internal investigation showed recruiting violations, and that means he won’t be paid his $12.6 million buyout.

That’s right, fans! Tennessee is firing Pruitt and they’re not going to pay him on his way out the door!

I hope Tennessee fans are ready to buckle up and go to war because I’ll be shocked if Pruitt takes this without a fight.

There’s nothing he can do about being fired, but you damn sure better believe he’ll fight for his $12.6 million.

He’d be insane to not fight for that kind of cash!

Earlier today, I wondered how much Tennessee would end up paying Pruitt. Now, I’m starting to wonder if Pruitt is going to be able to get a job soon with the allegations of NCAA infractions.

I mean, firing a major college football coach for cause is incredibly rare because it guarantees a lengthy battle over the remaining contract money. You don’t do it unless you think you can pull it off.

Welcome to the carnage of college football. You have to love it!