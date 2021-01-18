Trump Issues Executive Orders To Protect Law Enforcement, Add Names To ‘National Garden Of American Heroes’

President Donald Trump issued a pair of executive orders Monday aimed at providing further protection for law enforcement and expanding the list of people to be commemorated in his National Garden of American Heroes.

Trump’s first order calls for removing “undue” barriers to law enforcement officers obtaining concealed carry licenses, allowing federal prosecutors to obtain concealed carry licenses and expanding protection for federal judges, prosecutors and law enforcement officers.

Trump’s other order adds dozens of names to the list of Americans to be honored with statues in the new national monument he announced on Independence Day 2020.

President Trump two days before the end of his presidency issues executive order for “enhanced protections for judges, prosecutors, and law enforcement officers” per WH. https://t.co/YmFrNWBwZ0 — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) January 18, 2021

“Judges, prosecutors, and law enforcement officers should not have to choose between public service and subjecting themselves and their families to danger,” Trump wrote in the order. “Accordingly, I am ordering enhanced protections for judges, prosecutors, and law enforcement officers.” (REPORT: Rudy Giuliani Has Discussed Receiving Preemptive Pardon With Trump)

Trump’s other order adds former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, former NBA star Kobe Bryant and conservative thinker William F. Buckley to his new national monument, among dozens of others.

Some statues Trump wants in his garden:

– Andrew Jackson

– Hannah Arendt

– Muhammad Ali

– William F. Buckley

– Christopher Columbus

– Walt Disney

– Grover Cleveland

– Ruth Bader Ginsburg

– Whitney Houston

– William Rehnquist

– Antonin Scalia

– Alex Trebek https://t.co/ESYdIJQQvB — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) January 18, 2021

Trump’s original order on the new monument said it will be open to the public by July 2026. It is unclear whether President-elect Joe Biden plans to interfere with the construction, however.

Trump’s orders are among the final actions of his term as president, which ends Jan. 20 at noon. Trump is expected to issue roughly 100 pardons Tuesday, his last full day in office. He is not expected to issue preemptive pardons for himself nor his family and close allies.