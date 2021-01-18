REPORT: Trump Doesn’t Plan To Pardon Himself Or His Family

President Donald Trump has no plans to issue preemptive pardons for himself nor members of his family, Fox News reported Monday.

Rumors have swirled in recent weeks that Trump would issue pardons to close allies and members of his family before leaving office, preventing potential charges surround he and and his campaign’s attempt to overturn President-Elect Joe Biden’s election win. While the New York attorney general and New York City district attorney are investigating Trump’s tax history, none of his children are currently known to be under investigation. (REPORT: Rudy Giuliani Has Discussed Receiving Preemptive Pardon With Trump)

“Sources with knowledge of the process tell Fox News that President Trump is NOT EXPECTED to issue ‘protective’ pardons to members of his family, and is NOT expected to attempt a protective pardon for himself,” Fox News Chief White House Correspondent John Roberts tweeted Monday.

A presidential self-pardon is legally dubious and, if attempted, would surely be challenged in court.

Trump is expected to pardon roughly 100 people on his final full day in office Tuesday. Trump did not include himself nor his family on the reported list of pardons, but it was unclear whether he would make the last-minute decision to do so. Fox News sources now say they do not expect him to.

Trump has issued a number of controversial pardons in his final weeks and months in office, including for his long-time ally Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, and Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law, Jared Kushner. (RELATED: Bill Barr Delivers Farewell Message On Final Day As Attorney General)

Earlier in December, Trump granted pardons to 15 people and commuted the sentences of five others. The notable pardons included George Papadopoulos, a convict from the Trump-Russia investigation; four former Blackwater military contractors, and former GOP Reps. Chris Collins and Duncan Hunter, Trump allies who were convicted on fraud charges during the Trump administration.