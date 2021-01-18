‘Kill All Cops’: Rioters Deface Vacaville City Hall And Police Headquarters

Protesters took to the streets of Vacaville, California on Sunday night, vandalizing City Hall and the local police department, according to recent posts by the Vacaville police.

The protesters reportedly gathered together in Andrews Park to begin a peaceful demonstration. However, as the group started its march along Merchant Street, demonstrators began spray-painting the downtown bridge and vandalizing various other buildings.

“Once they arrived at City Hall, some demonstrators continued spray-painting and began breaking multiple windows, as well as a police department door. Protestors did not enter City Hall or the Police Department during the incident,” the Vacaville police stated in a Facebook post Monday.

Demonstrators allegedly continued their march, smashing the windows of two occupied cars and leaving behind machetes in a seemingly abandoned cart. (RELATED: Black Lives Matter Linked To 91% Of Riots Over Three Months, Study Finds)

“Vacaville respects peaceful protests but what happened Sunday night was unacceptable,” said Vacaville Police Chief John Carli, “This does not reflect who we are as a community. As we prepare to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. tomorrow, we ask that the community reflect on his ideals and keep any demonstrations peaceful.”

Images posted by the Vacaville Police Department show the smashed windows and destroyed doors of City Hall, along with spray-painted graffiti on the police department reading: “Kill All Cops” and “Justice For Kayli.”

Vacaville police have stated that no one was injured or arrested in relation to the incident, but a vehicle associated with the protesters has been impounded.