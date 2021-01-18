Editorial

Vanderbilt Kicker Sarah Fuller Has Been ‘Invited To Participate’ In President-Elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration

Nov 28, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores place kicker Sarah Fuller (32) warms up before a game against the Missouri Tigers with the slogan ÒPlay like a girlÓ on her helmet at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller will play a role in President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Fuller tweeted Sunday that she’s been “invited to participate” in Biden’s inauguration this Wednesday. According to VanderbiltHustler.com, Fuller has filmed a prerecorded message for the inauguration. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Vandy kicker sent shockwaves through the college football world when she kicked a ball 30 yards down field during a 41-0 loss to Missouri.

Unfortunately, she didn’t win the Heisman Trophy, despite the media crowning her the second coming.

The Sarah Fuller storyline has honestly been one of the most insane that I’ve ever seen in sports. While it’s cool for her to have blown up over the past couple months, why is she a part of the inauguration?

Do results not matter? Vanderbilt went 0-9, she wasn’t impressive and she still scored an invite. Not just any invite! She’s filmed a video message for Joe Biden’s big day.

If Joe Biden wants a major football figure involved with the inauguration, then why not get Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney or any other number of figures involved?

Football is a great example of the meritocracy, and Fuller did nothing to stand out from the crowd. Being a woman who kicks a ball 30 yards during a blowout loss doesn’t make you the next coming of Tom Brady.

Yet, the media and now our political leaders have apparently deemed Fuller’s accomplishments so historic that she has to be tied to the President of the United States.

It’s truly insane how the Fuller story has spun out of control. Two things can be true at the same time. It’s cool for her, and it’s also insane that we’re putting her on a throne after not doing much.