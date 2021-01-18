Vanderbilt Kicker Sarah Fuller Has Been ‘Invited To Participate’ In President-Elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration

Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller will play a role in President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Fuller tweeted Sunday that she’s been “invited to participate” in Biden’s inauguration this Wednesday. According to VanderbiltHustler.com, Fuller has filmed a prerecorded message for the inauguration. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s an honor to be invited to participate in one of America’s greatest traditions. This historic inauguration is especially meaningful for American women and girls. The glass ceilings are breaking and it is the time to #LeadLikeAWoman @KamalaHarris @JoeBiden @BidenInaugural pic.twitter.com/16izLbIqEu — Sarah Fuller (@SarahFuller_27) January 17, 2021

The Vandy kicker sent shockwaves through the college football world when she kicked a ball 30 yards down field during a 41-0 loss to Missouri.

Unfortunately, she didn’t win the Heisman Trophy, despite the media crowning her the second coming.

CHANGING THE GAME ???? Sarah Fuller just became the first woman to play in a Power 5 college football game. @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/Qq3U6jtica — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 28, 2020

The Sarah Fuller storyline has honestly been one of the most insane that I’ve ever seen in sports. While it’s cool for her to have blown up over the past couple months, why is she a part of the inauguration?

Do results not matter? Vanderbilt went 0-9, she wasn’t impressive and she still scored an invite. Not just any invite! She’s filmed a video message for Joe Biden’s big day.

“It used to be an insult. … Playing like a girl is a compliment, it’s something you want to strive for.” After making history last week, Sarah Fuller is changing the narrative and inspiring young girls around the world. (???? @goodyear) pic.twitter.com/kKT3zxz0bY — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 5, 2020

If Joe Biden wants a major football figure involved with the inauguration, then why not get Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney or any other number of figures involved?

Football is a great example of the meritocracy, and Fuller did nothing to stand out from the crowd. Being a woman who kicks a ball 30 yards during a blowout loss doesn’t make you the next coming of Tom Brady.

Yet, the media and now our political leaders have apparently deemed Fuller’s accomplishments so historic that she has to be tied to the President of the United States.

It’s truly insane how the Fuller story has spun out of control. Two things can be true at the same time. It’s cool for her, and it’s also insane that we’re putting her on a throne after not doing much.