Alabama Quarterback Mac Jones Wins The Manning Award

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones has secured another prestigious honor.

The likely first round pick in the 2021 NFL draft was announced Tuesday as the winner of the Manning Award, which goes to the top quarterback in college football.

While there were certainly a few other guys in the mix, I’m more than okay with Jones taking home the Manning Award.

Let’s not forget, he didn’t just dominate all season. He led Alabama to the national championship, and did it in convincing fashion.

For a guy who was pretty much unknown two years ago to the vast majority of college football fans, Mac Jones made his presence felt in 2020.

He carved out his spot among the legends in Tuscaloosa, and he’s leaving town for the NFL with a new national title ring on his finger.

Props to Jones for continuing to stack up the hardware. He’s going to be a very intriguing prospect to follow at the next level.