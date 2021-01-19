‘When I Die, Delaware Will Be Written On My Heart’: Biden Gets Emotional In Speech Before Inauguration

President-elect Joe Biden became emotional during a Tuesday speech in Delaware over his family and ties to the state.

Biden reflected positive aspects of the U.S. and Delaware and said he was “truly honored to be your next president and commander in chief.”

“I’ll always be a proud son of the state of Delaware,” Biden said. (RELATED: REPORT: Mike Pence Will Skip Trump’s Military Sendoff In Favor Of Biden Inauguration)

Biden said his Senate colleagues would joke that he quoted Irish poets before quoting James Joyce.

“James Joyce was said to have told a friend, [that] when it comes his time to pass, when he dies, he said Dublin will be written on my heart,” Biden said as appeared to stifle tears.

“Well, excuse the emotion. But when I die, Delaware will be written on my heart. And the hearts — the hearts all of us, all the Bidens. We love you all. You’ve been there for us in the good, the bad. You never walked away. And I am proud, proud, proud, proud to be a son of Delaware,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Bide said he was becoming president to honor his son Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer in 2015.

“Ladies and gentleman, I only have one regret: He’s not here,” Biden said, adding that “we should be introducing him as president. But we have great opportunities.”

Vice President Mike Pence presided over Congress’ overwhelming certification of Biden’s Electoral College win on Jan. 6 following the deadly riot on the Capitol building that happened the same day.

The Biden transition team didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

