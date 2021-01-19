Biden Transition Team Announces Creation Of White House Gender Policy Council

The Biden-Harris transition team announced Tuesday the creation of the White House Gender Policy Council, a federal effort to “guide and coordinate government policy” on issues impacting women and girls.

The transition team stated in a press release that the White House Gender Policy Council will focus on a broad range of issues including economic security, healthcare and gender violence. The new policy council will also work in cooperation with similar entities such as the Domestic Policy Council and National Economic Council.

NEW: Biden team announces formation of White House Gender Policy Council. https://t.co/hosKvLprpP pic.twitter.com/bjViut2S9H — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) January 19, 2021

“The work of this council is going to be critical to ensuring we build our nation back better by getting closer to equality for women and to the full inclusion of women in our economy and our society,” said President-elect Joe Biden.

“All Americans deserve a fair shot to get ahead, including women whose voices have not always been heard,” said Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. “Our administration will pursue a comprehensive plan to open up opportunity and uphold the rights of women in our nation and around the world.”

“From health care, the economy, education, and national security — every issue is a women’s issue,” said incoming Domestic Policy Council Director Susan Rice.

The new policy council will be co-chaired by Time’s Up chief policy adviser Jennifer Klein and incoming First Lady Jill Biden’s chief of staff Julissa Reynoso, according to the transition team’s press release.

Women’s rights groups have largely heralded the incoming Biden administration as an opportunity to reverse decisions made under President Donald Trump and push for progressive action on issues like abortion and workplace inequality, according to Reuters. (RELATED: ‘Most Pro-Abortion Presidential Ticket In American History’: Pro-Life Groups Condemn Biden VP Kamala Harris)

Biden’s campaign platform included a number of policy proposals to address women’s healthcare and economic prospects. His decision to appoint Harris as his running mate and nominate a record number of women to Cabinet positions has also received praise from progressive groups.