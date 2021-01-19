Capitol Police Reportedly Ban Reporters From Having Body Armor, Gas Masks And Helmets

U.S. Capitol Police reportedly told reporters that they cannot go through security with bullet-proof vests, gas masks or helmets as Inauguration Day draws near.

Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol and rioted Jan. 6 as lawmakers were attempting to certify the electoral college votes. As a result, fencing and security screenings have been put around the Capitol and 25,000 National Guardsmen have been sent to Washington, D.C., to secure the inauguration.

Amid the extra security, Capitol Police reportedly said that members of the press will be denied entry if they have protective equipment like a helmet, The Hill’s Alex Bolton tweeted.

“Capitol Police is informing reporters that any member of the press trying to go through security screening with a bullet-proof vest will be denied entry. Reporters told they cannot wear vests, gas masks, or helmets,” according to Bolton.

It is not immediately clear if this rule applies just to the Capitol building or also to the perimeter around the inauguration grounds. U.S. Capitol Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.

The FBI has been vetting members of the National Guard leading up to Biden’s inauguration, CNN reported. There is “no intelligence indicating an insider threat” to the event, Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller said Monday. (RELATED: Cots Delivered For National Guard Members At Capitol For Biden’s Inauguration)