Rioter Arrested After Sending Selfie Storming Capitol To Ex-Girlfriend’s Brother Who Is A Federal Agent

An alleged Capitol rioter was arrested on charges of invading the U.S. Capitol after he sent an incriminating selfie to his girlfriend’s brother, who is a federal agent.

Federal prosecutors said in New York court Tuesday that they had “overwhelming evidence” Thomas Fee, 53, participated in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, according to The New York Daily News. Fee, a retired New York Fire Department firefighter from Freeport, New York, surrendered to police and was released on $100,000 bond after being ordered to hand over his three weapons.

The brother of Fee’s girlfriend, a federal agent with the State Department, saw a Facebook post that suggested Fee was at the Capitol, according to WUSA 9. The agent then texted Fee who responded with a selfie of him in the Capitol rotunda and a message saying he was at the “tip of the spear.” (RELATED: Three Rioters Face Charges Related To Conspiracy At The Capitol Riot)

Thomas Fee of Freeport, New York allegedly texted a witness saying he was at the “tip of the spear” inside the Capitol during the siege. He has been arrested and charged. pic.twitter.com/weM7lcHRGO — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) January 18, 2021

Investigators then compared the photo Fee took of himself in the Capitol, compared it to his driver’s license photo and confirmed that it was, in fact, him in the photo, according to The Daily News. Fee was charged with disorderly conduct and illegally entering a restricted building.

The Jan. 6 riot took place following the “Save America” rally when a mob of attendees stormed the Capitol building following a speech from President Donald Trump.

The crowd breached the Capitol after Trump’s speech in which he claimed the November election was rigged and stolen.

Five people, including a police officer bludgeoned by a fire extinguisher and a woman shot in the neck by an officer, died during the course of the riot, Washington D.C. police said. Police added that they have arrested dozens of people and several others were injured.

