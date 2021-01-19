Officials Reveal Cause Of Death For Social Media Influencer Whose Naked Dead Body Was Found On Side Of The Road

Officials revealed Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey died from strangulation.

The Houston medical examiner revealed the autopsy report would not be available until after the investigation into Sharkey’s death is concluded, according to a report published by the New York Post.

More than two months after influencer Alexis Sharkey’s remains were found on the side of a Houston road, authorities announced her cause of death. All the details: https://t.co/OPCnOXt3jt pic.twitter.com/RcHtb0cweL — E! News (@enews) January 19, 2021

Sharkey, 26, originally went missing on Nov. 27 during the Thanksgiving holiday, the outlet reported. Her naked body was found on the side of the I-10 service road roughly three miles from where she lived with her husband, according to the New York Post. Sharkey’s dead body had no visible wounds to it, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Derrius Guice Allegedly Strangled His Girlfriend Until She Was Unconscious)

Sharkey’s mother originally told a local outlet that the social media influencer had left her home after having a fight with her husband and had not taken her vehicle, according to the New York Post. Her husband, Tom Sharkey, claimed there was no rift between the two despite her friends saying she had been planning for divorce, the outlet reported.

Sharkey’s mother also claimed that she had to “fight” Tom in order to see her daughter’s body.

The Houston Police Department told the outlet that no arrests have been made and no charges had been filed yet. The investigation remains open, the outlet reported.