Liz Cheney Censured By Wyoming Republicans After Voting To Impeach Trump

Wyoming’s Carbon County Republican Party unanimously voted to censure Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney after she voted to impeach President Donald Trump on the charge of “incitement of insurrection.”

The resolution was submitted for consideration to the State Central Committee of the Wyoming Republican Party.

“Representative Cheney has violated the trust of her voters, failed to faithfully represent a very large majority of motivated Wyoming voters, and neglected her duty to represent the party and the will of the people who elected her to represent them,” the statement reads.

The resolution asserts Cheney “cast her vote without any quantifiable evidence of High Crimes or Misdemeanors.”

The Wyoming GOP had already issued a statement criticizing Cheney for her decision to vote for impeachment and demanded she explain her rationale.

“Our telephone has not stopped ringing, our email is filling up, and our website has seen more traffic than at any previous time,” the statement said “The consensus is clear that those who are reaching out to the Party vehemently disagree with Representative Cheney’s decision and actions.”

House Freedom Caucus Chief, Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, along with others, had previously demanded Cheney resign from her GOP leadership position.

Liz Cheney should not be the Chair of the Republican Conference. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) January 16, 2021

Cheney has rebuked all calls for her to step down. (RELATED: Liz Cheney Will Vote To Impeach President Trump)

An online petition demanding for Cheney to be recalled now has close to 34,000 signatures.