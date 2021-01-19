REPORT: Clare Crawley And Dale Moss Split Only 5 Months After ‘Bachelorette’ Engagement

Former “Bachelorette” Clare Crawley and contestant Dale Moss have reportedly split after being engaged for roughly five months.

The relationship is “done” after Crawley and Dale called things off “last week,” according to a report published by Page Six.

The Bachelorette’s Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Are “Taking Time Apart” https://t.co/hqHuJTuF8z — E! News (@enews) January 19, 2021

“There’s a whole bunch of problems between them,” the source told the outlet. “I don’t know what the specific breaking point was, but she wants him to move to Sacramento and he’s not crazy about that. She wants kids right away, he doesn’t.” (RELATED: ‘Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley Gets Engaged After 4 Episodes)

People have been speculating about the couple’s relationship status after they both began sharing suspicious posts on social media.

Crawley recently posted an Instagram caption where she revealed she had a “hard day” while spending time with her sick mom.

“She has good days and bad, Just like we all do,” Crawley wrote. “Well today I couldn’t hide my hard day. A mother always knows. Without saying a word, she reached in her pocket and pulled out this tissue and just squeezed my hand.”

Dale shared his own message relating to his spirituality on his Instagram story, according to Page Six.

“God’s plan is bigger than we can imagine,” he captioned a photo of scripture.

I honestly am not surprised this relationship didn’t last at all. While I’m sure they had very intense and strong feelings for each other, it was very clear they were not in the same stages of life. Crawley has openly talked about wanting kids since the show ended and I have never heard Dale say anything to affirm that idea.

I do hope they both find happiness and I was definitely rooting for them.