Editorial

Colin Cowherd Says The NFL Should Postpone The Chiefs/Bills Game Until Patrick Mahomes Is Healthy

Jan 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) before the snap against the Cleveland Browns during the second half in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Colin Cowherd thinks the NFL should postpone the upcoming Chiefs/Bills game because of Patrick Mahomes’ health.

During the Tuesday episode of his FS1 show, Cowherd said the league should push back the game until Mahomes is healthy and cleared to play. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The star dual-threat quarterback was knocked out of the game against the Browns after a brutal hit, and it’s unclear at the moment if he’ll be ready to roll Sunday.

I like and respect Colin Cowherd, but that’s honestly one of the dumbest things he’s ever said. That’s next level stupid.

If there was ever a galaxy brain NFL take, we just heard it.

Pause the game until Mahomes is healthy? Yeah, he has to be kidding, right? Imagine the precedent that would set. It’d be utter chaos.

So, we’re just not going to play as long as a starting quarterback isn’t healthy? That’d be a circus. Injuries happen in football.

They’re part of the game. You don’t just postpone games because a star gets hurt. You adapt and figure out a way to still win.

I like Cowherd, but damn, I can’t believe he actually floated that idea.