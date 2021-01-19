Colin Cowherd Says The NFL Should Postpone The Chiefs/Bills Game Until Patrick Mahomes Is Healthy

Colin Cowherd thinks the NFL should postpone the upcoming Chiefs/Bills game because of Patrick Mahomes’ health.

During the Tuesday episode of his FS1 show, Cowherd said the league should push back the game until Mahomes is healthy and cleared to play. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Oh my……. Colin Cowherd believes the NFL should delay Sunday’s AFC Championship Game until Patrick Mahomes is cleared to play. pic.twitter.com/TUb0gWe7T1 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 19, 2021

The star dual-threat quarterback was knocked out of the game against the Browns after a brutal hit, and it’s unclear at the moment if he’ll be ready to roll Sunday.

Oh no. Patrick Mahomes is most likely done for the game after banging his head on this run#CLEvsKC pic.twitter.com/3Ag62wT7xM — CheapSeatFans (@CheapSeatFans) January 17, 2021

I like and respect Colin Cowherd, but that’s honestly one of the dumbest things he’s ever said. That’s next level stupid.

If there was ever a galaxy brain NFL take, we just heard it.

Don’t think you can let Mahomes come back after this. He’s on a different planet here pic.twitter.com/iLvZPb6idq — Jeremy Los (@JeremyALos) January 17, 2021

Pause the game until Mahomes is healthy? Yeah, he has to be kidding, right? Imagine the precedent that would set. It’d be utter chaos.

So, we’re just not going to play as long as a starting quarterback isn’t healthy? That’d be a circus. Injuries happen in football.

They’re part of the game. You don’t just postpone games because a star gets hurt. You adapt and figure out a way to still win.

A source has told me “Patrick passed all of his tests last night. He didn’t actually hit his head, there was a nerve in his neck that got tweaked that made him out of it. He’s getting testing done on his neck/nerve today but did clear all tests last night.” @610SportsKC — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) January 18, 2021

I like Cowherd, but damn, I can’t believe he actually floated that idea.