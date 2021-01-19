Duke, Kentucky And North Carolina Are All Unranked In The AP Poll For The 1st Time Since 1961

Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina are all unranked in the AP Poll for the first time in more than half a century.

All three blue blood programs are currently unranked in the AP Poll as they struggle to put together impressive seasons. The last time all three were unranked at the same time?

According to ESPN, it was December 18, 1961!

Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina are all unranked in this week’s AP Poll. The last time that happened was Dec. 18, 1961 ???? pic.twitter.com/1AFa2EwdER — ESPN (@espn) January 18, 2021

I love weird stats and facts like this one. It’s been well north of a half a century since these three iconic programs were all unranked at the same time.

I find it hard to believe you can put together any other combination of three teams capable of matching that streak.

Thanks to coronavirus, it’s been a very wacky season, and the fact the Wildcats, Blue Devils and Tar Heels are all unranked is proof of that fact.

Imagine explaining to somebody a year ago that it’d be January and arguably the three most famous teams in America would all be unranked at the same time.

Nobody would have believed you. Kentucky is currently 4-8! That by itself is borderline impossible to believe.

It’s going to be a lot of fun down the stretch if all three teams continue to struggle. Imagine March Madness if all three teams miss it. Now, that’d be something actually impossible to believe.