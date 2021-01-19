Egyptian Woman Arrested After Reportedly Baking Cupcakes Decorated With Genitalia

An Egyptian baker was arrested after reportedly baking provocative cupcakes depicting genitalia for a private birthday party held at a sporting club in Cairo.

Authorities were able to identify and arrest the woman after guests from the birthday party not only shared photos of the provocative cupcakes on social media but provided the authorities with statements, according to The Guardian. (RELATED: Egyptian Woman Gets 3 Years In Prison For ‘Committing An Obscene Act’ With A Monkey)

An Egyptian woman was arrested and released on EGP 5,000 bail after photos of penis and vagina themed cupcakes she allegedly baked for a private birthday party held at Gezira Sporting Club went viral. Read more: https://t.co/cJiZB0lagv#نادي_الجزيره pic.twitter.com/mgFTHbtAjn — Egyptian Streets (@EgyptianStreets) January 19, 2021

“Posting naked pictures, candy, holograms, and products with sexual expressions and fallen revelations is legitimately forbidden and legally criminal,” the Egyptian Islamic governmental body, Dar Al-Ifta, explained in a statement posted to Facebook. The statement continued to state that it was “an assault on the value system.”

“One one level it’s hard not to be initially struck by the absurdity of penis cupcakes garnering the attention of state prosecutors, police investigators, members of parliament and the regime-controlled press. At the core of the matter is not the banning of sexuality in the public sphere, it is restricting sexuality that is outside the control of men,” explained Timothy E. Kaldas, a non-resident Fellow from the Tahrir Institute of Middle East Policy, according to The Guardian.

This is not the first time that there have been cases involving Egyptian women being charged for a crime that has violated or went against Egyptian values. In June 2020, an Egyptian bellydancer, Sama El-Mastry was sentenced to three years in prison and fined $19,097 for reportedly posting sexually provocative photos and videos to social media, The Guardian reported.

The baker has since been released on a bail of 5,000 EGP ($319).