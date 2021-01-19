Eleven Officers Reportedly Injured In New York City As Protests Turned Violent On MLK Day

Dozens of arrests were made Tuesday night in New York City after protesters violently attacked police officers, leaving eleven officers injured, according to NBC New York.

Hundreds of protesters gathered to march on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, according to NBC New York. Things reportedly started off peaceful, but then became violent, as one uniformed captain was said to have been hit in the head with a glass bottle.

Police sources told The New York Post that a protester, who got arrested, swung a stick at a police officer.

NYPD reportedly arrested around 28 people. The arrests began taking place after protesters were told to disperse and go home, which is when things turned violent, the outlet reported. None of the officers injured were left in serious condition.

NYPD attacking protesters at City Hall Park pic.twitter.com/BHtH76kyde — Isabelle Leyva (@isabelle_leyva) January 19, 2021

Officers were reportedly being screamed at and called “f*cking animals,” according to the Post. (RELATED: Black Lives Matter Linked To 91% Of Riots Over Three Months, Study Finds)

Throughout the summer, cities across the country were in flames after rioters stormed cities, vandalized city buildings, attacked and killed police officers and looted countless businesses.

Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden, whose message has been peace and unity, is set to be sworn into office Wednesday afternoon.

The New York Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.