Police Investigate Nooses Found At High School Ahead Of Martin Luther King Jr. Day As Potential Hate Crime

Police in Illinois are investigating a potential hate crime after two nooses were found at a high school ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, numerous sources reported.

A group of adults gathered to play soccer at York Community High School’s field and found the two rope nooses hanging near the field from the top of metal bleachers on Sunday, Elmhurst Police said in a statement.

Two nooses were found at the York Community High School football field in west suburban Elmhurst, prompting a hate crime investigation.​ https://t.co/FOJtb13bPi — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) January 19, 2021

The adults removed the ropes, intending to give them to school administrators later. Both ropes reportedly had messages taped to them, including “Let them play!” and “Hear us now! Please!”

The police department stated it would increase its presence at the high school’s campus and in surrounding neighborhoods as the investigation continues, in addition to installing security cameras at the school. (RELATED: Matthew McConaughey, Russell Wilson And More Stars Celebrate And Honor MLK Jr)

The investigation is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

“The City of Elmhurst has no tolerance for symbols of hatred, oppression and violence. One of our City’s core services is to provide safety for the Elmhurst residents and the community,” the police statement said.

The school’s superintendent Dr. David Moyer addressed the incident in an email sent to parents, which was shared with the Daily Caller.

“Regardless of intent, this act decries the principles, values and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., whose holiday we paused to celebrate today,” the email statement says.

“Please know that our first priority will always be the comfort and safety of our students and staff. We further pledge to be courageous leaders, who will ensure that symbols of hatred, oppression and violence have no place in our school district and in the city of Elmhurst.”