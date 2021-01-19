Eric Church And Jazmine Sullivan To Sing National Anthem At Super Bowl LV

Country superstar Eric Church will join singer Jazmine Sullivan next month to sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LV.

“GRAMMY-nominated artists @ericchurch and @jsullivanmusic will join us in Tampa Bay to sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LV!” a tweet from the National Football League read Tuesday. The post was noted by Variety magazine. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

GRAMMY-nominated artists @ericchurch and @jsullivanmusic will join us in Tampa Bay to sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LV! GRAMMY-award winning artist @HERMusicx will sing America the Beautiful. Tune-in on Feb 7 to the Super Bowl on CBS Kick-Off Show at 6pm ET pic.twitter.com/mh1Y8fjgpV — NFL (@NFL) January 19, 2021

“GRAMMY-award winning artist @HERMusicx will sing America the Beautiful,” the post added. “Tune-in on Feb 7 to the Super Bowl on CBS Kick-Off Show at 6pm ET.” (RELATED: Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio Says He Doesn’t ‘See Racism At All In The NFL’)

The 43-year-old country singer also shared the news on his social media account about how he “will join @jsullivanmusic

to sing the National Anthem for Super Bowl LV!”

Eric Church will join @jsullivanmusic to sing the National Anthem for Super Bowl LV! Make sure to tune-in on Feb 7 to the Super Bowl on @CBS Kick-Off Show at 6 PM ET #SBLV @NFL pic.twitter.com/TtrohEoEmc — Eric Church (@ericchurch) January 19, 2021

As the piece noted, it is unclear how Church and Sullivan will share the honor.

Grammy-winning artist H.E.R. will perform “America The Beautiful” during the Kick-Off Show before the two teams take the field.

“I’ll be in Tampa Bay for the @NFL #SBLV to sing America the Beautiful as part of the Super Bowl on @CBS Kick-Off Show at 6 PM ET,” the 23-year-old singer shared with her fans. “Make sure to tune in!”

I’ll be in Tampa Bay for the @NFL #SBLV to sing America the Beautiful as part of the Super Bowl on @CBS Kick-Off Show at 6 PM ET. Make sure to tune in! pic.twitter.com/BVWdRhgFeY — H.E.R. (@HERMusicx) January 19, 2021

As previously reported, The Weeknd will perform during this year’s Super Bowl LV half-time show which is set to take place February 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.