Fox News Lays Off Digital Staffers Ahead Of Biden Presidency

Fox News Digital is laying off some of its staffers in what’s being described as a post-election restructuring, the network confirmed to the Daily Caller.

The layoffs are impacting less than 20 people at Fox News digital, according to a source familiar with the situation. Politics editor Chris Stirewalt, who sat on the network’s decision desk, is reportedly one of the people being laid off, Washington Post staff writer Sarah Ellison tweeted.

Fox News’ decision desk received backlash from President Donald Trump after calling Arizona for President-elect Joe Biden during the 2020 election. (RELATED: ‘Way Too Soon’ — Trump Campaign Rages Over Fox’s Arizona Call, Urges Other Outlets Not To Call The State For Biden)

BREAKING –> Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt was laid off today alongside just under 20 Fox News staffers. Stirewalt sat on the Fox News decision desk, which has come under fire for its early call on Arizona election night. Story forthcoming… — Sarah Ellison (@sarahellison) January 19, 2021

A spokesperson declined to comment about Stirewalt’s termination, citing employee confidentiality. As for the other layoffs, Fox News said that it is making changes “to meet the demands of his new era.”

“As we conclude the 2020 election cycle, FOX News Digital has realigned its business and reporting structure to meet the demands of this new era,” a Fox News spokesperson told the Caller. “We are confident these changes will ensure the platform continues to deliver breakthrough reporting and insightful analysis surrounding major issues, both stateside and abroad.”

Fox News laid off nearly 3% of staffers in September and announced that it would be assessing its operations. These latest layoffs are part of that assessment, according to a source familiar with the situation. The layoffs are not coming as a result of anything surrounding the 2020 election, the source added.