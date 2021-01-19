Giuliani’s Low Approval Rating Among New Yorkers Still Beats De Blasio: Poll

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani received a higher approval rating among New Yorkers than current Mayor Bill de Blasio in a Siena College poll released Tuesday.

The poll showed the former mayor and longtime lawyer for outgoing President Donald Trump with a 32% approval rating, compared to incumbent Mayor Bill de Blasio’s dismal 28% approval rating.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence also appear to have edged out de Blasio in the poll, garnering 30% and 42% approval ratings respectively.

Rudy Giuliani more popular with New Yorkers than de Blasio, poll shows https://t.co/aNNjpZ20JL pic.twitter.com/8PhgJMUwvT — New York Post (@nypost) January 19, 2021

Siena’s poll follows growing concerns over New York’s budget crisis, outlined in a Bloomberg report, and mounting violent crime on De Blasio’s watch according to the New York Times.

The poll measured New Yorkers views on various political issues including COVID-19, approval of various political figures and whether respondents plan to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. (RELATED: ‘Here’s What’s Going On With The COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout’)

In Siena’s poll, 55% of respondents said they believe the worst of the virus is yet to come, compared to 31% who believe the worst of the deadly pandemic is behind us. Only 7% of New Yorkers responding to the poll indicated they have been vaccinated. However, 69 % of those surveyed say they do plan on getting vaccinated compared to 29% of respondents who said they do not.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo received a 57% personal approval rating and a 56% job performance rating, despite only 48% of New Yorkers saying they’d elect him and 42% of New Yorkers saying they prefer a new governor come the next gubernatorial election cycle.

Giuliani, who has come under fire for allegedly provoking the Capitol riots, announced on Monday that he will not be representing President Trump in his upcoming impeachment trial, despite having previously represented the President in numerous election lawsuits.

This Siena College poll was conducted from January 10-13 among 804 New York State registered voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1%.

