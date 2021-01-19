‘Goodbye For Now’: Alec Baldwin Has Had Enough Of Twitter Following Hilaria’s Allegedly Fake Spanish Heritage Scandal

Actor Alec Baldwin seemingly said goodbye to his Twitter account Monday, but it is not clear how long he plans to stay away.

Baldwin has most recently used his account to defend his wife Hilaria (Hillary) from criticism and criticize President Donald Trump.

Twitter is like a party where everyone is screaming.

Not much of a party.

Goodbye for now. — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) January 18, 2021

“Twitter is like a party where everyone is screaming,” Baldwin tweeted Monday before saying “goodbye.” “Not much of a party. Goodbye for now.”

He’s not wrong. Twitter is a terrible place to get caught up in. You have to really have a lot of self control to not get sucked into the app. (RELATED: Hilaria Baldwin Says People Are Just ‘Confused’ About Her Fake Accent, Spanish Heritage)

Baldwin has always been pretty active on the site, so it’ll be interesting to see how long he can actually stay off. I have a feeling we’ll be seeing him sooner rather than later.

His exit follows his wife’s allegedly fake Spanish heritage scandal. Baldwin used his Twitter along with his Instagram to criticize people for calling out Hilaria (Hillary) .

“You have to kind of hack your way through the debris of Twitter,” Baldwin said on Instagram, according to Fox News. “Twitter is just a vast orchard of crap. And I have certainly slung some crap in that orchard myself every now and then with things I’ve said. So, that’s not lost on me that I’m guilty of that as well.”